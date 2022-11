Sony Corp. this week is holding the Games Under $15 Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The Games Under $15 Sale discounts select digital titles to under $15.

Discounted titles include Planet Coaster: Console Edition, Street Fighter V, Sonic Mania, Metal Slug Anthology, Castlevania Advance Edition, Lake, The King of Fighters 2002 Unlimited Match, Valkyria Chronicles Remastered, and Shining Resonance Refrain.

The sale ends Nov. 9.