Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Shocktober Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 80 percent.

Discounted titles include Dying Light 2 Stay Human, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, Back 4 Blood, Alien: Isolation, Dead Rising 4, Devil May Cry 5, Diablo III: Eternal Collection, Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and The House of the Dead: Remake.

The sale ends Nov. 1.