Resident Evil Village infects Mac

Capcom Co., Ltd. this week released Resident Evil Village for Mac.

The title supports Apple silicon like the M1 and M2, which include integrated multi-core GPUs.

Following the events of Resident Evil 7 biohazard, Ethan Winters and his wife Mia encounter Chris Redfield, who’s actions require Ethan to enter a mysterious snow-covered village.

Like RE7, Resident Evil Village utilizes a first-person perspective.

Combat includes firearms, weapon customization, blocking, crafting, and a new kick action.

Resident Evil Village has sold 5.7 million units at global retail.