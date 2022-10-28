Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II deploys to retail

Activision Blizzard Inc. this week released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the PC.

The title contains a Campaign that includes Task Force 141, the Special Ops tactical co-op mode, and Multiplayer for trademark versus competition.

The final game includes a new AI system for new tactical and cover techniques across Campaign and Special Ops.

A new free-to-play battle royale Warzone will be released later this year.

It sells at $69.99.