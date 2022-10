Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection No. 6 at retail

NPD Group Inc. this month said Konami Corp.’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch, and the PC ranked as a top-selling title in the latest domestic retail data.

In Sept., Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection ranked as the No. 6 best-selling software title based on dollar sales.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection includes 13 original 8-bit, 160bit, and arcade TMNT titles.

Titles include Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcade), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (NES), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Tournament Fighters (Super Nintendo), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyperstone Heist (Sega Genesis), and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Fall of the Foot Clan (Game Boy).

It sells at $39.99.