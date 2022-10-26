Xbox hardware revenue holds increase in Q1

Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox hardware division held increased revenue amid strong demand for Xbox Game Pass subscriptions.

In Q1, the Xbox division revenue totaled $3.61 billion.

Xbox content and services revenue decreased by three percent due to declines in first and third-party content engagement, but was offset in part by demand for Xbox Game Pass subscriptions.

PC Game Pass subscriptions increased 159 percent from the year prior.

Finally, Xbox hardware revenue increased 13 percent from one year ago.