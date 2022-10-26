The Last of Us Part 1 No. 5 in Sept. sales

NPD Group Inc. this month said Sony Corp.’s The Last of Us Part 1 for the PlayStation 5 ranked as a top-selling software title in the latest domestic retail data.

In Sept., The Last of Us Part 1 ranked as the No. 5 best-selling title based on dollar sales.

The Last of Us Part 1 is rebuilt to utilize the PS5 hardware for advanced visual fidelity and integrated DualSense wireless controller functionality.

The final game includes updated mechanics, improved controls, and expanded accessibility options.

It sells at $69.99.