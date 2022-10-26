Resident Evil Village to infect Mac this week

Capcom Co., Ltd. this week will release Resident Evil Village for Mac.

The title, to be sold Oct. 28, will support Apple silicon like the M1 and M2, which include integrated multi-core GPUs.

Following the events of Resident Evil 7 biohazard, Ethan Winters and his wife Mia encounter Chris Redfield, who’s actions require Ethan to enter a mysterious snow-covered village.

Like RE7, Resident Evil Village utilizes a first-person perspective.

Combat includes firearms, weapon customization, blocking, crafting, and a new kick action.

Resident Evil Village has sold 5.7 million units at global retail.