Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week will conclude the Ubisoft Spooky Sale at the Nintendo eShop division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include Rabbids: Party of Legends, Just Dance 2022, Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection, Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection, Family Feud, Wheel of Fortune, and Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition.

The sale ends Oct. 25.