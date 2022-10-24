Nintendo Switch No. 2 hardware in Sept. unit sales

NPD Group Inc. this month said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked as the No. 2 console at U.S. retail in Sept. 2022.

For the month, the Nintendo Switch ranked as the No. 2 console in unit sales.

Cumulative Nintendo Switch sales in Japan have exceeded 26 million units in the region.

In the first quarter, Nintendo operating profit totaled $763 million and sales of $2.29 billion in the three months ending June 30, 2022.

The Nintendo Switch sold 3.43 million units in the quarter, down from 4.45 million one year ago.

Software sales fell to 41.4 million units from 45.3 million from the year prior.

The hardware has sold 111.08 million units to date.

The company forecasts 21 million sold this fiscal year.