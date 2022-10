Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week will conclude the Try Before You Buy Sale at the Nintendo eShop.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 30 percent off.

Discounted titles include Metroid Dread, Yoshi’s Crafted World, Triangle Strategy, Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age, Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series, Mega Man 11, Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires, and Kirby Fighters 2.

The sale ends Oct. 25.