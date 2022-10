Sony Corp. this week is holding the Halloween Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 80 percent.

Discounted titles include Dying Light 2 Stay Human, Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, Bloodborne, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Diablo III: Eternal Collection, Back 4 Blood, and DOOM Eternal.

The sale ends Nov. 2.