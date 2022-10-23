iPad 10th Gen Apple Pencil USB-C Adapter backordered

Apple Inc.’s Apple Pencil USB-C Adapter for the iPad 10th Gen is backordered due to high demand.

This week, the USB-C to Apple Pencil Adapter holds a shipment date between Nov. 1 and Nov. 8.

The adapter, which sells for $9, is required to charge and pair the Apple Pencil 1st Gen to the iPad 10th Gen.

New Apple Pencil 1st Gen shipments will include the USB-C to Apple Pencil Adapter.

The latest iPad will include the A14 Bionic chip, a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Ultra Wide 12MP landscape front camera, 12MP back camera to record 4K video, and Wi-Fi 6.

Touch ID moves to the top power button to unlock, login to apps or use Apple Pay. A USB-C connection replaces the old Lighting port.

The final product is compatible with the Apple Pencil 1st Gen, and the new Magic Keyboard Folio with detachable keyboard and adjustable stand.

The 10th Gen iPad will be sold Oct. 26 and start at $449.