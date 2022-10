Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week is holding the Capcom Halloween Sale at the Nintendo eShop division.

The sale discounts select titles by 67 to 83 percent.

Discounted titles include Capcom Fighting Collection, Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle, Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition, Resdident Evil, Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak, Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney, and Monster Hunter Generations.

The sale ends Nov. 1.