Halo Infinite No. 23 Most Played Xbox game

Microsoft Corp.’s Halo Infinite for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One ranked as a Most Played Xbox game in the latest data from the company.

This week, Halo Infinite ranked as the No. 20 Most Played Xbox title.

In Halo Infinite, The Banished have defeated UNSC forces and taken control of Zeta Halo. Users will have an open world map and can choose objectives to complete in an order of their choosing. In addition, weapons can be upgraded with Spartan Cores.

Halo Infinite is a first-person shooter developed by 343 Industries and SkyBox Labs.

The title includes the Master Chief in a battle against a ruthless foe.

The Halo Infinite Multiplayer is a Free-to-Play component. Lone Wolves: Season 2 includes new maps, modes, themed limited-time events, and an all-new Battle Pass that does not expire.

The Winter Update, to include Campaign Network Co-op and Mission Replay, will be released Nov. 8.

Season 3, Echoes Within, will launch in Mar. 2023