Xbox Game Pass drops Phantom Abyss

October 20, 2022
Microsoft Corp. this week released Phantom Abyss to Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC Game Pass.
Phantom Abyss is an asynchronous multiplayer title that requires users to enter procedurally generated temples to retrieve sacred relics.
