Resident Evil Village to infect Mac in Oct.

Capcom Co., Ltd. this week said Resident Evil Village for Mac will be sold Oct. 28.

The title will support Apple silicon like the M1 and M2, which include integrated multi-core GPUs.

In Resident Evil Village, Ethan Winters and his wife Mia encounter Chris Redfield, who’s actions require Ethan to enter a mysterious snow-covered village.

Like RE7, Resident Evil Village utilizes a first-person perspective.

Combat includes firearms, weapon customization, blocking, crafting, and a new kick action.

Resident Evil Village has sold 5.7 million units at global retail.