Nintendo eShop holds United Label Fall Sale

October 20, 2022
Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week is holding the United Label Fall Sale at the Nintendo eShop.
The sale discounts select titles by up to 70 percent off.
Discounted titles include Tails of Iron, Eldest Souls, and Röki.
The sale ends Oct. 30.
