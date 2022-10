Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Publisher Spotlight Series Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 65 percent.

Discounted titles include Madden NFL 23, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Capcom Fighting Collection, My Friend Peppa Pig, Dead Rising 4, Devil May Cry 5, F1 22, Far Cry 6, Mega Man 11, Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, Watch Dogs: Legion.

The sale ends Nov. 1.