Sony Corp. this week released Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection to the PC.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection includes Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy remastered for PC.

New features include Ultra-Wide Screen, 4K resolution, Variable Frame Rate, and DualSense Controller Support.

The final game contains quality-of-life enhancements including new UI, scale sliders, GPU and VRAM detection and Variable Load Speed.

It sells at $49.99.