Konami Corp. this week announced Silent Hill 2 for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 and the PC.

Silent Hill 2, a remake of the 2001 survival horror title, is in development at Bloober Team and will include a new over-the-shoulder third-person view.

The final game will utilize next-generation graphics fidelity to recreate the fog-filled town.

It will be released at a to be determined date.