PS5 DualSense Edge Controller to deploy in Jan.

Sony Corp. this week said it will release DualSense Edge wireless controller for the PlayStation 5 Jan. 26, 2023.

Pre-order sales begin Oct. 25.

The controller will include a USB braided cable, 2 standard caps, 2 high dome caps, 2 low dome caps, 2 half dome back buttons, 2 lever back buttons, connector housing, and a carrying case.

Based on the standard DualSense controller, the DualSense Edge will incorporate software-based and modular customization from remapping button inputs to changeable stick caps and buttons. In addition, users can replace analog stick modules.

The final unit will include pre-set control profiles and all built-in DualSense wireless controller functionality.

It will be sold at $199.99.