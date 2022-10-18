PS Plus Game Catalog Oct. 2022 deploys

Sony Corp. this week previewed the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for PS Plus Extra and Premium members in Oct. 2022.

New titles for PS Plus Extra and Premium members include Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition (PS5, PS4), Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition (PS4), Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (PS4), Dragon Quest Builders (PS4), Dragon Quest Builders 2 (PS4), Dragon Quest Heroes: The World Tree’s Woe and the Blight Below (PS4), Dragon Quest Heroes II: Explorer’s Edition (PS4), Indie (PS4), The Medium (PS5), Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (PS4), Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China (PS4), Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India (PS4), Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia (PS4), Assassin’s Creed III Remastered (PS4), Assassin’s Creed Syndicate (PS4), and Hohokum (PS4).

Classic titles for PS Plus Premium members include Yakuza 3 Remastered (PS4), Yakuza 4 Remastered (PS4), Yakuza 5 Remastered (PS4), Limbio (PS3), Ultra Street Fighter IV (PS3), Castlevania: Lords of Shadow (PS3), and Everyday Shooter (PS3).

The titles will be released Oct. 18.