Apple Inc. this week announced the iPad Pro M2 which incorporates the M2 chipset and ProRes capture functionality.

The iPad Pro M2 will include a M2 chip with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, 11-inch Liquid Retina Display or 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, ProRes video capture up to 4K/30FPS, and Wi-Fi 6E.

It will be sold Oct. 26 and start at $799.