New iPad 10th Gen to sport Touch ID power button, USB-C

Apple Inc. this week announced the 10th Gen iPad which will incorporate a Touch ID power button and USB-C connectivity.

The latest iPad will include the A14 Bionic chip, a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Ultra Wide 12MP landscape front camera, 12MP back camera to record 4K video, and Wi-Fi 6.

Touch ID moves to the top power button to unlock, login to apps or use Apple Pay. A USB-C connection replaces the old Lighting port.

The final product is compatible with the Apple Pencil 1st Gen, and the new Magic Keyboard Folio with detachable keyboard and adjustable stand.

The 10th Gen iPad will be sold Oct. 26 and start at $449.