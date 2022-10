Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Multiplayer Royale Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War, Forza Horizon 5, Streets of Rage 4, Windjammers 2, Overcooked! 2, The Escapists 2, MX vs ATV Legends, and Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition.

The sale ends Oct. 17.