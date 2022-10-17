NieR Automata: The End of YoRHa Edition No. 2 in Japan

Famitsu this month said Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.’s NieR Automata: The End of YoRHa Edition for Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked as a top-seller in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between Oct. 3 and Oct. 9, NieR Automata: The End of YoRHa Edition sold 30,218 units to rank at No. 2 in the period.

NieR Automata: The End of YoRHa Edition is a third-person action RPG title that includes melee and range attack battles, sub-events, and Auto Mode for beginners.

The final game includes the 3C3C1D119440927 DLC.