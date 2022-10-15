PS4 sells 12 units in Japan Oct. 9 data

Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4 ranked as the No. 5 hardware in Japan in the latest data from the region.

Famitsu this week reported the PS4 sold 12 units between Oct. 3 to Oct. 9 to rank at No. 5 in overall hardware sales.

Q1 operating income for the Game and Network Services division, which includes the PlayStation business, totaled $397.3 million, a decline of 37 percent from one year ago.

Q1 revenue in the division totaled $4.5 billion, down two percent from the year prior.

The PS5 and PS4 sold 47.1 million software units for the quarter, a decline of 26 percent from the year prior. Digital downloads totaled 79 percent of software sales.

PlayStation Network active users totaled 102 million, down three percent from the year prior.