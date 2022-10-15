Nintendo Switch No. 1; Splatoon 3 sells 3M units in Japan

Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked as the No. 1 hardware in Japan in the latest retail data from the region.

Famitsu this week said Nintendo Switch sales totaled 62,100 units to rank as the No. 1 hardware between Oct. 3 and Oct. 9.

The Nintendo Switch OLED Model sold 36,923 units, the Nintendo Switch sold 23,252 units and the Nintendo Switch Lite sold 1,925 units in the period.

Splatoon 3 sold 120,564 million units to rank at No. 1 in the period. The title has sold three million units in the region to date.

Cumulative Nintendo Switch sales in Japan have exceeded 26 million units in the region.

In the first quarter, Nintendo operating profit totaled $763 million and sales of $2.29 billion in the three months ending June 30, 2022.

The Nintendo Switch sold 3.43 million units in the quarter, down from 4.45 million one year ago.

Software sales fell to 41.4 million units from 45.3 million from the year prior.

The hardware has sold 111.08 million units to date.

The company forecasts 21 million sold this fiscal year.