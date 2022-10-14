Spider-Man: Miles Morales to battle PC in Nov.

Sony Corp. this week said it will release Spider-Man: Miles Morales to the PC Nov. 18.

The PC version will include ray-traced reflections and shadows, unlocked frame rate, ultra-wide monitor support, full mouse and keyboard support and PlayStation DualSense controller support via USB connection.

It will be sold at $49.99.

Developed by Insomniac Games, Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a new third-person action adventure title in the superhero franchise.

The title includes a new story, new set pieces, new villains, and unique quests.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is set a year after the events of Spider-Man in which a war between an energy corporation and a high-tech criminal army has broken out.