Sony Corp. this week is holding the Square Enix Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 60 percent.

Discounted titles include Outriders Worldslayer, Star Ocean First Departure, Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition, Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon Every Buddy!, Dragon Quest Builders 2, and Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition.

The sale ends Oct. 26.