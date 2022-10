Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Indie Hits Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 55 percent.

Discounted titles include Among Us, Hades, Celeste, Dead Cells, Guacamelee! 2, Outer Wilds, RetroMania Wrestling, Tetris Effect Connected, The Wild at Heart, and What Remains of Edith Finch.

The sale ends Oct. 18.