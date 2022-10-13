Tag Heuer to sell Mario Kart Chronograph watches

Tag Heuer this week announced Tag Heuer Formula 1 x Mario Kart Limited Edition Chronograph watches which includes references to Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s iconic racing franchise.

The Tag Heuer Formula 1 x Mario Kart Limited Edition Chronograph will include a 44mm polished steel case with black ceramic tachymeter bezel, Mario on custom asphalt textured sub-counters, and textured black calf leather strap with custom embossed pattern.

It will be sold at $4,300.

Finally, the Tag Heuer Formula 1 x Mario Kart Limited Edition Chronograph Tourbillion will sport a 45mm grade 5 titanium case, tri-complex dial with moving Mario Kart elements, and black calfskin leather strap with titanium folding buckle.

It will be sold at $25,600.