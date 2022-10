Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week will conclude a game sale that discounts select Nintendo Switch titles to under $40.

The sale discounts select first-party titles to $39.99.

Discounted titles include Nintendo Switch Sports, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, Yoshi’s Crafted World, New Pokémon Snap, The Legend of Zelda: Skyword Sword HD, and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.

The sale ends Oct. 15.