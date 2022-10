Sony Corp. this month said EA Inc.’s FIFA 23 for the PlayStation 5 ranked as the top download title at the PlayStation Network.

For the month of Sept., FIFA 23 ranked as the No. 1 PS5 PSN EU download in the period.

FIFA 23 utilizes Hypermotion 2 technology for two times the capture data in soccer animation for next-gen platforms, new skill-based power shots, on-pitch physics, collision prediction system, and new passing types.