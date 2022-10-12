Microsoft previews new Surface devices

Microsoft Corp. this week previewed new Surface devices to be released late Oct.

The Surface Pro 9 will include new 12th Gen Intel Core CPUs or Microsoft SQ3 CPUs powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon with 5G. New Intel Evo CPU options offer up to 50 percent more performance than the Surface Pro 8, while the SQ3 processor offer up to 19 hours of battery life.

Surface Laptop 5, to sold in 13.5-inch and 15-inch options, will include Intel Evo 12th Gen Core CPU options for more than 50 percent more power than the Surface Laptop 4.

Finally, the Surface Studio 2+ will include the Intel Core i7 H Series CPU for up to 50 percent faster CPU performance, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, and enhanced display, camera, Studio Mics and ports.

The Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5 will start at $999.99. The Surface Studio 2+ will be sold at $4,499.99.

All devices will be sold Oct. 24.