Xbox Game Pass drops Costume Quest

NEWSTECHXBOXBS

Written by:

October 11, 2022

Microsoft Corp. this week released Costume Quest for Xbox Game Pass for Console and Cloud.

Developed by Double Fine Productions, Costume Quest is a Halloween RPG that includes quests, party formation, and costume collection.


