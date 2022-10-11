Xbox Game Pass drops Costume Quest

NOW LOADING…VIDEO GAMES AND TECHNOLOGY NEWS
October 11, 2022
Microsoft Corp. this week released Costume Quest for Xbox Game Pass for Console and Cloud.
Developed by Double Fine Productions, Costume Quest is a Halloween RPG that includes quests, party formation, and costume collection.
