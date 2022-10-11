PSN PS5, PS4 Games Under $15 Sale to conclude

Sony Corp. this week will conclude the Games Under $15 Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The Games Under $15 Sale discounts select digital titles to under $15.

Discounted titles include Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, Gran Turismo Sport, Overcooked! 2, Team Sonic Racing, Metro Exodus, Hitman 2, Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, Bayonetta, The House of the Dead: Remake, New Gundam Breaker, Puyo Puyo Tetris 2, and Persona 5: Dancing in the Starlight.

The sale ends Oct. 12.