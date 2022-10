Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the WB Games Publisher Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 80 percent.

Discounted titles include Back 4 Blood, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Mortal Kombat 11, Scribblenauts Mega Pack, The LEGO Games Bundle, and LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham.

The sale ends Oct. 10.