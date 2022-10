Sony Corp. this week will conclude the Planet of the Discounts Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 50 percent.

Discounted titles include Demon’s Souls, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Battlefield 2042, Call of Duty: Vanguard, Sonic Origins, Returnal, The King of Fighters XV, and Sniper Elite 5.

The sale ends Oct. 12.