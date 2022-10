Famitsu this month said Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.’s Valkyrie Elysium for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between Sept. 26 to Oct. 2, Valkyrie Elysium sold 17,067 units to rank at No. 5 in the period.

Valkyrie Elysium is a third-person action RPG title to include fast-paced combat and the Valkyrie series’ special attack and combo systems.

The final game includes upgradeable weapons, skills, and Divine Arts combos.