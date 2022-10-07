iPhone 14 Plus drops to retail

Apple Inc. this week released the iPhone 14 Plus.

The iPhone 14 Plus includes a 6.7-inch display, the A15 Bionic chip with 5-core GPU from the iPhone 13 Pro, new 12MP Main camera with larger sensor and larger pixels, new front TrueDepth camera, and Photonic Engine for improved mid to low-light performance.

A new Action mode provides steady shots in video capture and the Cinematic mode can now to be shot in 4K 30FPS or 4K 24FPS.

Finally, the iPhone 14 includes Crash Detection to provide emergency assistance after a car crash and Emergency SOS via satellite to connect to emergency services in low bandwidth areas.

The iPhone 14 Plus is sold at $899.