Horizon Forbidden West PS5 No. 3 in Japan

Famitsu this month said Sony Corp.’s Horizon Forbidden West for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 ranked as a top software title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between Sept. 19 and Sept. 25, Horizon Forbidden West sold 10,263 units to rank at No. 3 for the week.

Horizon Forbidden West is a third-person action RPG title that includes an open world, new enemies, melee and range-based weaponry.

The PS5 version includes fast loading, haptic feedback and adaptive trigger functionality, and 3D Audio.