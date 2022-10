Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Super Saver Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 80 percent.

Discounted titles include Call of Duty: Vanguard, Far Cry 6, Back 4 Blood: Ultimate Edition, MotoGP 22, One Piece World Seeker, Panzer Dragoon: Remake, PC Building Simulator, Star Wars Squadrons, and Watch Dogs Legion: Deluxe Edition.

The sale ends Oct. 10.