Famitsu this month said Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.’s The DioField Chronicle for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from the region.

Between Sept. 19 and Sept. 25, The DioField Chronicle PS5 SKU sold 2,596 units to rank at No. 21 in the period.

The DioField Chronicle is a turn-based strategy title that includes isometric maps and 3D battles.

The final game includes a variety of skills, classes and equipment to utilize in battle.