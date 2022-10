Sony Corp. this week released PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 titles for PlayStation Plus members to be released to the PlayStation Network division.

PS Plus titles for Oct. 2022 include Hot Wheels Unleashed (PS5, PS4), Injustice 2 (PS4), and Superhot (PS4).

Titles will be available between Oct. 4 to Oct. 31.

The PlayStation Plus membership offers discounted games, cloud saves, automatic game updates, early access to beta programs, and the Instant Game Collection.