Blizzard Entertainment Inc. this week released Overwatch 2 to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch.

Overwatch 2 is a free-to-play PvP title that includes all-new heroes, the new Push Mode to take control of a robot and move it toward an enemy base, new global destinations, and regular season content released every nine weeks.

The final game includes cross-platform play.