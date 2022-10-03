The DioField Chronicle Nintendo Switch No. 8 in Japan sales

Famitsu this month said Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.’s The DioField Chronicle for Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from the region.

Between Sept. 19 and Sept. 25, The DioField Chronicle Nintendo Switch SKU sold 6,415 units to rank at No. 8 in the period.

The DioField Chronicle is a turn-based strategy title that includes isometric maps and 3D battles.

The final game includes a variety of skills, classes and equipment to utilize in battle.