Nintendo eShop Monster Hunter Franchise Sale to conclude

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week will conclude the Monster Hunter Franchise Sale for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS at the Nintendo eShop division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 88 percent.

Discounted titles include Monster Hunter Rise, Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak, Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Deluxe, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Deluxe Kit, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, and Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate.

The sale ends Oct. 4.