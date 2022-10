Sony Corp. this week is holding the Games Under $15 Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The Games Under $15 Sale discounts select digital titles to under $15.

Discounted titles include Tekken 7, Gran Turismo Sport, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, Soulcalibur VI, The House of the Dead: Remake, Puyo Puyo Tetris 2, Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight, Metro Exodus, and Bayonetta.

The sale ends Oct. 12.